Proposal to increase free travel funding rejected by Government

The Government turned down proposals to provide increased funding this year to Bus Éireann and other CIÉ transport companies for operating the free travel scheme for the Department of Social Protection.

Department of Social Protection assistant secretary Tim Duggan told the Oireachtas transport committee on Wednesday that CIÉ had sought more money for providing services under the free travel scheme in September last year.

“The department ensured this submission was included in the budgetary considerations at that time. Given the many competing demands for funding in Budget 2017, the Government was unable to increase the level of funding for the free travel scheme.”

Mr Duggan said the Minister for Transport Shane Ross had written to the Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar seeking another review in funding arrangements for the free travel scheme which were last set in 2010.

Mr Duggan said this engagement was underway but it would be up to the Government to decide on whether funding would be increased for the new proposal.

He said up to 1.4 million people had potential eligibility for free travel under the scheme which was first established in 1967.

He said in 2017 an estimated €61million will be paid to CIÉ under the scheme and it was up to the CIÉ group on how this is apportioned between its constituent companies.

Mr Duggan said there were absolutely no plans to change the operation of the free travel scheme or to impose charges on passengers.

Inter-city bus market

Meanwhile the National Transport Authority (NTA) has rejected that there is saturation in the inter-city bus market or that it awards licences at the drop of a hat.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham also told the Oireachtas committee that if Bus Éireann closed some of its existing services, it would step in to ensure no local communities were “left behind”.

Ms Graham said financial difficulties at Bus Éireann were caused by losses related to its commercial Expressway business.

She said the NTA rejected suggestions that the granting of commercial licences to bus operators has been solely to blame for the difficulties being experienced by Bus Éireann.

“The notion that there is saturation on the inter-city corridors served by Expressway services, and that the NTA grants licences to operators at the drop of a hat, also does not stand up to scrutiny. In fact since 2011, we have rejected almost as many applications for licences on these key routes, as we have granted.” She said the NTA’s primary responsibility in law was to the travelling public, “and when we assess an application for a commercial licence, we do so with them in mind.

Increased passenger numbers

“It has consistently been the case that where new licences are issued in these markets, that overall passenger numbers have increased, in many cases, very significantly.

“ For example, between 2012 and 2015, total bus passenger numbers on the Cork–Dublin corridor increased by 61 per cent, while on the Limerick–Dublin corridor, they increased by 50 per cent.

“In other words, rather than saturating the market, what we have actually done is increase public transport capacity, and in so doing enabled many more journeys to be undertaken on the bus network.”

Ms Graham said Bus Éireann’s commercial services like Expressway, accounted for only 19 per cent of all the company’s passengers. She said 81 per cent of Bus Éireann passengers were carried on routes subsidised under the Public Service Obligation (PSO) contract that the company has entered with NTA.

“ This will not change, and these services are under no threat. In fact they have been a huge success story in recent years, with passenger numbers continuing to increase.”

Ms Graham said that last month the NTA published passenger figures for 2016, which indicated a 5.5 per cent increase in passengers on Bus Éireann subsidised services, jumping from 30.2 million in 2015 to 32 million last year.

“Subvention for these services by the NTA to Bus Éireann increased from €34 million in 2014, to €40million in 2016. And that figure is likely to go up again in 2017,” she said.