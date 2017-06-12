Profits at Irish aircraft leasing specialist up 50%

Profits at Irish aircraft leasing specialist SMBC Aviation Capital grew almost 50 per cent to $346 million in the 12 months ended March 31st, the latest figures show.

SMBC said on Monday that revenue for the period increased by 11 per cent to $1.16 billion from $1.05 billion during the 12 months ended March 31st, 2016.

The company generated an operating surplus of $661 million, while pre-tax profits rose 48 per cent to $346 million in 2017 from $233 million in the previous year.

On March 31st, 2017, SMBC had an interest in 670 aircraft worth a total of $10 billion.

The company did 111 deals during the 12-month period, including delivering new generation Airbus and Boeing aircraft to its airline customers.

It sold 39 craft to 24 investors, 20 of whom were new customers of the company.

SMBC buys aircraft from manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus and leases them to airlines.

Chief executive, Peter Barrett, described 2017 as another year of strong financial and operational growth.

He said that the company was pleased with the global spread of its business, particularly with activity in Asia.

Mr Barrett added that the Irish leaser’s relationship with its Japanese parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corporation, continued to grow.

“Our strategy, combined with our leading market position and supportive shareholders, ensures that we are placed for the future,” he said.