Profit at aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital at $143m

Profits at Irish aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital grew almost 30 per cent to $143 (€134.8 million) in the six months ended September 30th.

SMBC said on Wednesday that revenues rose 19 per cent to $502.8 million (€473.9 million) in the first half of its financial year from $421.8 million during the same period in 2015.

Profit before tax rose 29.2 per cent to $502.8 million between the end of March and September from $421.8 million during the comparable six months last year.

Aircraft assets stood at $9.6 billion at the end of September, made up of 273 owned and 180 managed craft.

Commenting on the results, chief executive, Peter Barrett, noted that the company´s approach had continued to yield strong results.

In July SMBC borrowed $500 million using senior unsecured notes. Mr Barrett said that this was an important step forward as the company continued to diversify its sources of funding.

“Another highlight of the period has been the number of aircraft coming off lease, which we were able to transition efficiently to new customers,” he said.

“This is further proof of our ability both to secure new commercial relationships and to manage significant aircraft modification programmes.”

SMBC closed 48 deals during the six-month period. It extended 10 leases and moved 13 craft to new lessees.

It sold 11 craft, with an average age of 8.3 years, and agreed to sell a further 16 that were more than 10 years old.

Mr Barrett said that SMBC has continued to trade well since the end of September.