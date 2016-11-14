Pilots threaten to ground Cityjet before Christmas in pay row

Pilots look set to ground airline Cityjet in the run up to Christmas in a row over pay.

Trade union Unite confirmed on Monday that 82 per cent of Cityjet pilots that it represents voted to strike in coming weeks.

Pilots at the Irish carrier began limited industrial action in September in a dispute over pay and what they say is the company’s refusal to have the issue referred to the Workplace Relations Commission.

Unite regional officer Willie Quigley accused Cityjet of compounding both issues by threatening to end its agreement to allow the union represent pilots.

“This is a denial of our members’ rights to collective representation by the union of their choice,” he said.

“Other issues in dispute range from Cityjet’s refusal to adequately compensate pilots who are being moved to the Amsterdam base to the imposition of ‘bond Payments’ to secure a job with the company,” he added.

Mr Quigley declared that the dispute’s resolution lay in the airline’s hands.

“If they want to avoid being grounded before Christmas, they must agree to our dispute being referred to the Labour Court, and withdraw their threat to terminate the agreement between Unite and the company”, he warned.