Peugeot maker to buy Opel in deal valuing GM unit at €2.2 bn
Creation of a new regional car giant willchallenge market leader Volkswagen
(Photograh: Ina Fassbender/Reuters)
PSA Group has agreed to buy European rival Opel from General Motors in a deal valuing the business at €2.2 billion, the companies said on Monday, creating a new regional car giant to challenge market leader Volkswagen.
The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars pledged to achieve €1.7 billion in cost savings from the acquisition by 2026 and lift the Opel business and its UK Vauxhall brand to a 6 percent operating margin in the same period.
