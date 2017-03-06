Peugeot maker to buy Opel in deal valuing GM unit at €2.2 bn

Creation of a new regional car giant willchallenge market leader Volkswagen

The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars pledged to achieve €1.7 billion in cost savings from the acquisition by 2026 and lift the Opel business and its UK Vauxhall brand to a 6 percent operating margin in the same period. (Photograh: Ina Fassbender/Reuters)

PSA Group has agreed to buy European rival Opel from General Motors in a deal valuing the business at €2.2 billion, the companies said on Monday, creating a new regional car giant to challenge market leader Volkswagen.

The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars pledged to achieve €1.7 billion in cost savings from the acquisition by 2026 and lift the Opel business and its UK Vauxhall brand to a 6 percent operating margin in the same period.

