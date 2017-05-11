Padraig Harrington signs deal with Irish golfing holiday site

Multiple major winning professional golfer Padraig Harrington is joining forces with an Irish company that allows the game’s players to design their own golfing holidays.

Mr Harrington has signed a partnership with Limerick-based Golf Voyager, an online booking engine that allows golfers to build their own holidays, covering transport, hotels, courses and tee-times.

Businessmen Conor Galvin and Fintan Ward founded the company in 2012 after identifying a demand for an easy-to-use system for booking customised golf holidays.

It now offers full coverage of Spain, including courses such as Valderrama and PGA de Catalunya. Golf Voyager shortly plans to offer courses in Portugal, the rest of continental Europe, the UK and the Americas.

Ambassador

Mr Harrington will act as an ambassador for the website, promoting the business around the world. Welcoming the deal, Mr Galvin, the company’s managing director, said the company’s system takes the stress out of booking holidays.

“I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world playing professional golf for over 20 years and I can appreciate how time-consuming it can be to arrange everything that goes into organising a golf trip,” he said.

Mr Galvin, Golf Voyager’s managing director, said that it was “extremely excited” to have recruited Mr Harrington who has won two open championships and a US PGA.