Number of uninsured cars on roads up by 85% since 2011, says MIBI

There are 151,000 uninsured cars on Irish roads, about 7.4 per cent of the total number of private vehicles, according to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI). It is warning uninsured drivers that they face major penalties if they do not have valid insurance.

The MIBI said there had been a “significant increase” in the estimated number of uninsured private vehicles, with the figure growing by more than 32,000 this year.

There has been an 85 per cent increase compared to this time five years ago.

In 2011, there were about 85,000 uninsured private vehicles in Ireland, which represented 4.5 per cent of the total. The total number of uninsured private vehicles dropped in 2012 and 2013, but the figure grew considerably in 2014, 2015 and throughout 2016.

Penalties applying to uninsured drivers include having vehicles seized, an automatic court appearance, five penalty points and fines. Accidents involving uninsured drivers may prompt the MIBI to pursue the individuals involved for costs under their right of recovery.

Reliable data is not yet available for commercial vehicles.

“Motorists need to understand just how significant a risk they are facing if they drive without insurance,” said MIBI chief executive David Fitzgerald.

“Anyone who drives without insurance is rolling the dice in a very high stakes game,” he said. “Having a valid motor insurance policy is not a choice, it is a strict legal obligation which carries a heavy price for those who don’t comply.”