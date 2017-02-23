Norwegian launches €69 each way flights from Irish airports to US

Norwegian Air International will fly 21 times a week from Belfast, Cork, Dublin and Shannon to the northeastern US from next July.

The airline confirmed plans to offer daily flights from Dublin to Stewart International Airport in New York state and to fly five times a week to Providence, Rhode Island.

Cork Airport will get its first ever transatlantic service, with three flights a week from there to Providence.

Shannon will get two weekly flights to Stewart and two weekly flights to Providence.

Belfast International Airport will have one flight a week to Stewart and one to Providence.

News that Dublin is to get the lion’s share of the services came as a surprise this week, as the airline originally said that it wanted to launch routes from Cork and Shannon.

Its campaign to win approval from the US authorities for a foreign carrier’s permit garnered widespread political and business group support on the basis that it planned to launch Cork’s first transatlantic services.

Norwegian announced the widely anticipated plans at Cork Airport on Thursday.

The airline said that some flights will be available from €69 one way, but it is likely that the bulk of seats will sell for more than this.

Some Dublin-Stewart and Providence flights for July were available for €69 out and and €71 back on the airline’s website on Thursday morning.

Boeing 737 MAX

The new transatlantic routes will be operated on brand new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Norwegian is the European launch customer for this new aircraft which offers a longer range and greater seat capacity than existing single aisle aircraft.

Speaking at the launch of the new routes at Cork Airport yesterday Minister for Housing, Simon Coveney, stressed that the commencement of a transatlantic route in Leeside was a momentous occasion.

He congratulated management at the airport for their “relentless pursuit” of the transatlantic route.

“A number of years ago Ireland was going through a difficult time and Cork Airport was under a lot of pressure to deliver new routes and more activity. There has been a real unified effort to try and find airline partners who would take a risk on this route and make it happen. I think what we have today is the celebration of a partnership that has been three years in the making.”

Norwegian chief executive Bjorn Kos said the new transatlantic routes wouldn’t have been possible without significant support from the Irish side.

“We are hugely grateful for this continued support and are delighted to finally unveil our plans. With the first ever transatlantic flight from Cork, we are shaking up transatlantic travel with ground breaking fares and never-before-seen routes. The cost of transatlantic travel has been too high for too long so by connecting Irish cities with smaller US airports, we can offer some truly affordable fares allowing as many people as possible to fly.”

Inbound tourism

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said the authority is committed to working with Norwegian and Cork Airport through co-operative marketing, to drive demand for the new flights.

“As an island, the importance of convenient, direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated -- they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism. It is an excellent opportunity to strengthen the business, cultural and tourism ties between Ireland and across the Atlantic.”

Niall McCarthy, managing director at Cork Airport, said it had been a long and challenging journey to secure the services and the licences necessary to commence a transatlantic route.

“However, we stayed with it all the way, partnering with Norwegian and with the support of our local stakeholders. Today’s announcement is not just about a new route, it also heralds low cost transatlantic access. Norwegian will do for low cost transatlantic services what Ryanair and others have done for low cost European services.”

The return fares of €138 do not include extras such as checked bags, meals and seat selection. However, the fare is significantly cheaper than Aer Lingus, United or Delta prices.

Norwegian is Europe’s third largest low-cost carrier, carrying 30 million yearly passengers to more than 140 global destinations.