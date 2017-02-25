Norwegian attempts to repeat airline history

Cantillon: Insurgent hopes to prove low fares can deliver profit on transatlantic routes

Norwegian: the Ryanair of transatlantic flights? Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Norwegian: the Ryanair of transatlantic flights? Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

 

Willie Walsh, the Irish chief executive of Aer Lingus parent IAG Group, came out swinging Friday as he reported improved profitability at the airline.

Aer Lingus is about to face more or less direct competition on its key transatlantic routes with the announcement from Norwegian Air International that it is launching 24 flights a week during the summer season from Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Belfast to the United States’ east coast. Mr Walsh is sceptical, claiming the fares Norwegian is offering – as low as €69 one way – are simply a stunt and not the building block of a viable business.

“The fares that they’ve launched are clearly just designed to get some headline media coverage. They’re not sustainable,” said Walsh, whose IAG also runs British Airways and Iberia.

And Walsh could not avoid having a dig at his new competition, noting that “the difference between Norwegian and us is we’re profitable”.

‘Mirage’

Of course the advent of competition and dire warnings that cheap fares are nothing but a chimera are nothing new in the airline world. Back in 1992, ahead of the advent of the single market and the open competition it promised for airlines, the then British Midland chairman Michael Bishop warned the “prospect of dramatically lower air fares remains, at this stage, no more than a mirage”.

He was speaking as the industry battled losses of $9 billion in the opening years of the 1990s, more than erasing profits through the whole of the previous decade.

Sir Adam Thompson, head of the collapsed British Caledonian airline, caught the mood rather colourfully: “If you have to tighten your belt, you are in a recession; if you have no belt to tighten, you are in a slump; and if your trousers are around your ankles, you are in the airline industry.”

Of course, we now know that a young Ryanair was just about to capitalise on the new era of competition to alter fundamentally the landscape of air travel with cheap fares and no-frills flights while still making a tidy profit.

Who’s to say Norwegian Air International cannot replicate that success on the transatlantic routes?

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.