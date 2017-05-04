Norwegian Air’s US flights face court challenge

Airline workers demand that Washington overturn decision to allow Norwegian to fly

Barry O'Halloran

Aviation unions and competitors opposed Norwegian’s licence application claiming that its parent registered the airline in the Republic to skirt labour protections

Airline workers have asked the courts to overturn the US government’s decision to allow Norwegian Air International to fly from Ireland to New York and Rhode Island.

Washington’s department of transportation gave Irish-registered Norwegian permission to fly from the EU to the US last December, paving the way for new transatlantic services from Cork, Belfast, Dublin and Shannon.

Unions representing pilots and cabin crew are challenging the department’s decision in the federal appeals court on the grounds that it did not properly weigh a key part of the US-EU air travel treaty when it issued the permit.

The Airline Pilots’ Association, International Association of Flight Attendants, Allied Pilots’ Association and Southwest Airline Pilots’ Association want the court to overturn the decision and order the department to reconsider it.

Norwegian is due to begin flights from Ireland to the US in July. The US court of appeals has not scheduled a date to hear the case but the unions have filed papers stating their claim.

Aviation unions and competitors opposed Norwegian’s licence application claiming that its parent registered the airline in the Republic to skirt labour protections and hire staff on contracts issued by Asian companies.

However, both the airline and its parent, Norwegian Air Shuttle, have said that crew will be hired on contracts issued in either the US or EU. Crews operating from its US airports recently joined the International Association of Machinists, one of America’s biggest aerospace industry unions.

