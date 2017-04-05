Norwegian Air’s ticket sales to the US ‘surprisingly good’

Chief executive says firm has yet to see negative impact from Trump’s travel ban

 

Norwegian Air said bookings from Europe to the United States were surprisingly good and that the firm had yet to see a see negative impact from the US administration attempts at imposing travel bans.

“Bookings to the US are very good, surprisingly good,” chief executive Bjoern Kjos said in an interview on the sidelines of a conference.

“We have not seen it (a negative impact of the ban attempts). That is probably because we do not fly (directly) from the countries affected.”

Norwegian Air is Europe’s third-largest budget airline by passenger numbers, and recently launched 24 flights a week from Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Belfast flights.

