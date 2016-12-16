Norwegian Air aims to fly to US from Germany from 2018
Carrier was recently granted permission to fly to the US from Ireland
Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle aims to start offering long-haul flights from Germany to the United States as it steps up competition on transatlantic routes, chief commercial officer Thomas Ramdahl told a German magazine.
“We are working on flying to the United States from Duesseldorf from 2018, and are looking at up to a dozen destinations,” WirtschaftsWoche weekly quoted Mr Ramdahl as saying.
That will add to pressure on Lufthansa’s Eurowings, which offers flights from Cologne-Bonn airport, which is just 60 km from Duesseldorf airport, to US cities Seattle, Las Vegas and Miami.
US authorities recently granted a licence to the carrier’s Irish-based low-cost subsidiary Norwegian Air International, paving the way for direct flights from Cork and Shannon to Boston.
Norwegian Air has been given permission to fly up to four times a week between Cork and Boston from next summer and there are hopes it could also have a direct connection to New York.
The decision paves the way for a major shake-up of transatlantic air travel, introducing the first Irish low-cost routes between Europe and the US.