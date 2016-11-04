Northern Ireland to lose its only direct flight to the US

Northern Ireland is set to lose its only direct, scheduled transatlantic air service, following a decision by United Airlines to ground their Belfast to Newark route from next January.

United Airlines said it was axing the service from Belfast International Airport because of its “poor financial performance”.

Earlier this year, the Northern Ireland Executive had promised the airline a multi-million pound financial support package – estimated to be worth more than £9 million – to keep operating the service after the airline had warned the route was unprofitable.

But the European Commission has now ruled that this funding package contravenes state aid rules and has blocked it.

The North’s minister for the economy Simon Hamilton said the executive had done the “right thing” to try and save what he said was a key route.

“Faced with the same circumstances again, I would make the same decisions. All public money has been recouped with interest and we retained the route for a longer period,” Mr Hamilton said.

Ultimatum

The minister said the Executive had always been aware that there could be a potential issue around state aid compliance but, having been issued with an ultimatum during the summer from United that it would withdraw the route without “additional support”, local political leaders had done all they could to try and save it.

Mr Hamilton admitted the loss of the North’s only direct flight to the USA was a setback and said he was determined to establish a new Air Routes Task Force that would help attract more airlines and secure additional flights.

But local business leaders say United’s decision is a blow for the North and could not have come at a worse time.

Roger Pollen, from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said:”The direct air route between New York and Belfast has been highly valued, not only because it enabled many investors and visitors to fly directly into Northern Ireland, but because of the signal it sent about our role in the international economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“United Airline’s decision will leave visitors and investors with no other option but to travel via the Republic of Ireland, which will heighten the need for clarity on how the Border will operate, following the UK’s departure from the EU.”

Earlier this year, Dublin Airport revealed that a record 1.2 million Northern Ireland residents had used the airport last year – a 37 per cent year-on-year increase.

The airport said that New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport was one of the most popular destinations for passengers travelling from the North.

Abysmal

Management at Belfast International Airport (BIA) are furious about the European Commission’s decision and have described it as “abysmal Brussels decision-making”.

Graham Keddie, managing director of BIA, said: “This is a vital link for business and losing it will be a body blow to Executive ministers who use it to promote Northern Ireland to would-be investors from the United States.

“The adverse impact is all the greater, coming as it does ahead of the crucial decision to make Northern Ireland more competitive with reduced corporation tax designed to stimulate inward investment.

“This is a bad day for the executive and a bad day for Northern Ireland, which is still finding its feet after a generation lost to conflict. The United service was well-supported and only recently carried its one millionth passenger.”