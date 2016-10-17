New Mercedes dealership to create 20 jobs in Sligo

Some 20 new full time jobs have been created with the opening of a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Co Sligo.

The new 20,000 sq ft facility has been developed by Connolly’s Motor Group in a building that has been standing vacant since the economic crisis.

It will be one of the largest Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the Republic with Connolly’s investing €4.5 million into the project.

Located in Collooney, Sligo, it will be the main Mercedes-Benz passenger car dealership for sales and after-sales services, covering the entire North West region.

The opening of the new dealership will extend the number of Mercedes-Benz main dealers nationwide to 14.

The new jobs increase the number of full-time employees at the Connolly Motor Group to 183.

Run by brothers Kevin and Neil Connolly, it one of the biggest motor groups in the State and already has Audi and Volkswagen dealerships in Sligo and Ballina as well as the Audi dealership in Galway.

As well as selling the brand-new models in the Mercedes-Benz range, the company will be offering after-sales services to the current Mercedes-Benz drivers in the region. Until now, Mercedes drivers in the region had to travel to Athlone, Cavan or Dublin for repairs or servicing.

The showrooms will have space to display up to 15 cars. The premises will also house a customer reception and individual sales offices.

The facility will also have a 10-bay workshop featuring the most state-of-the-art equipment including four-wheel alignment and the latest diagnostic computers.

It will also have a pre-delivery inspection centre, an extensive parts and accessories department and sales counter.

Furthermore, the dealership will have private customer work stations, which include desks, free Wi-Fi, and charging points, so customers can work while their car is being repaired.

Neil Connolly said he was pleased to be “breathing new life into a building that had been lying vacant” and that it was “with a great sense of pride that one of the first thing visitors will see driving into Sligo is a brand such as Mercedes-Benz”.