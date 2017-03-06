New craft to boost Aer Lingus transatlantic flights

Airline’s parent is leasing seven Airbus A321 to replace existing long haul fleet

Barry O'Halloran

Aer Lingus’s is likely to step up transatlantic services following the addition of seven new Airbus 321 neo LR aircraft.

Aer Lingus’s is likely to step up transatlantic services following the addition of seven new Airbus 321 neo LR aircraft.

 

Aer Lingus’s is likely to step up transatlantic services following the addition of seven new Airbus 321 neo LR aircraft.

The Irish carrier’s parent, International Airlines’ Group (IAG) said on Monday that it was leasing the seven craft for Aer Lingus.

They will be delivered in 2019 and 2020 and used mainly to replace the airline’s existing long haul craft.

IAG chief executive, Willie Walsh, said that their introduction would allow Aer Lingus to fly more often on routes between Dublin and the US east coast.

“This will provide additional flexibility for connecting passengers and will strengthen Dublin as the Aer Lingus transatlantic hub,” he said.

The A321 neo LR is said to be one of the more cost-efficient narrowbody craft. Aer Lingus will fit them with a total of 186 business and economy class seats.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.