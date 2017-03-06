New craft to boost Aer Lingus transatlantic flights

Aer Lingus’s is likely to step up transatlantic services following the addition of seven new Airbus 321 neo LR aircraft.

The Irish carrier’s parent, International Airlines’ Group (IAG) said on Monday that it was leasing the seven craft for Aer Lingus.

They will be delivered in 2019 and 2020 and used mainly to replace the airline’s existing long haul craft.

IAG chief executive, Willie Walsh, said that their introduction would allow Aer Lingus to fly more often on routes between Dublin and the US east coast.

“This will provide additional flexibility for connecting passengers and will strengthen Dublin as the Aer Lingus transatlantic hub,” he said.

The A321 neo LR is said to be one of the more cost-efficient narrowbody craft. Aer Lingus will fit them with a total of 186 business and economy class seats.