New €5m Audi dealership to create 10 jobs in Galway

Ten new full-time jobs are to be created by Connolly Motor Group which is building a new Audi dealership in Galway.

The company will open the brand-new Audi terminal at Ballybrit this summer, after an investment of €5 million. Work on the new 23,000 sq ft dealership began just before Christmas in Briarhill Business Park, close to the Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit.

The new dealership and showrooms will be located on a 2.2 acre greenfield site beside the company’s current dealership, which it will replace.

The 10 new jobs increase the number of full-time employees at the Connolly Motor Group to 193 – with 35 of those located in Galway.

Run by brothers Kevin and Neil Connolly, the group operate multiple car dealerships across Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

The ultra-modern car retail facility will be based around Audi’s newest design concept. Connolly Motor Group also opened an ‘Audi Terminal’ building in Sligo in 2011.

The company said it would include the most up-to-date technology for electric vehicles with multiple power points.

The facility will also have showrooms with space to display up to 14 cars, and 180 outside car spaces. It will also house a 10-bay workshop and a 5-bay valet building.

Connolly Motor Group co-owner Neil Connolly said the plan was part of the group’s expansion plans.

“We are delighted to be creating more jobs in Galway and to be creating a brand-new home for Audi in the county,” he said.

“The new Audi Terminal building is all part of the group’s plans to continue to expand and improve our offerings to our loyal customers in the west and northwest.”

Audi Ireland managing director Henning Dohrn said the company’s “strong and dedicated” dealer network was key to its success.

“We are delighted to be able to offer customers a brand new market-leading showroom in Galway,” he said. “We were excited to see work underway when we visited Galway and look forward to its opening this summer.”