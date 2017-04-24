More than 13% of parents have lied for children’s car insurance

Survey for AA Ireland shows attempts to reduce premiums for young people

Colin Gleeson

AA director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan said the practice, known as ‘fronting’, can have ‘serious consequences’

AA director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan said the practice, known as ‘fronting’, can have ‘serious consequences’

 

More than 13 per cent of parents have identified themselves as the main driver of a car predominantly driven by their children in order to reduce insurance costs.

According to a survey of over 3,000 motorists by AA Ireland, 4.5 per cent of parents polled are currently listed as the main driver on a car mostly used by one of their children.

Meanwhile, a further 9.09 per cent of respondents said they had done so in the past but were no longer listed as the main driver.

AA director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan said the practice, known as “fronting”, can have “serious consequences”.

“Within the context of rising motor insurance premiums, with younger drivers facing increasing difficulty in getting on the road, it may appear understandable that a parent would lie to an insurer about who the main user of a car is,” he said.

“However, there can be serious consequences. What may appear to be a harmless white lie can result in an insurer refusing to pay out in the event of an accident.

“If the insurer believes that fronting has taken place and that the car was mostly used by someone other than the person listed on the insurance policy as the main driver they are within their rights to refuse to cover any damage, with the exception of third party injury, resulting from an accident and even cancel the policy.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.