More than 13% of parents have lied for children’s car insurance

More than 13 per cent of parents have identified themselves as the main driver of a car predominantly driven by their children in order to reduce insurance costs.

According to a survey of over 3,000 motorists by AA Ireland, 4.5 per cent of parents polled are currently listed as the main driver on a car mostly used by one of their children.

Meanwhile, a further 9.09 per cent of respondents said they had done so in the past but were no longer listed as the main driver.

AA director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan said the practice, known as “fronting”, can have “serious consequences”.

“Within the context of rising motor insurance premiums, with younger drivers facing increasing difficulty in getting on the road, it may appear understandable that a parent would lie to an insurer about who the main user of a car is,” he said.

“However, there can be serious consequences. What may appear to be a harmless white lie can result in an insurer refusing to pay out in the event of an accident.

“If the insurer believes that fronting has taken place and that the car was mostly used by someone other than the person listed on the insurance policy as the main driver they are within their rights to refuse to cover any damage, with the exception of third party injury, resulting from an accident and even cancel the policy.”