Michael O’Leary to UK: ‘the world will want to screw you’

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has rubbished the UK government’s claims it will secure favourable trade deals post-Brexit, insisting Britain will be “screwed” in negotiations.

The outspoken Remain campaigner said most of the Cabinet did not have a clue what Brexit will look like, and described predictions of positive agreements as “arrogant nonsense”.

“I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you — that’s what happens in trade talks. They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade.”

Mr O’Leary also outlined how Ryanair is to expand its operations at Belfast International Airport with another aircraft and by adding 10 new routes.

He said the new routes from Northern Ireland are likely to deliver 1.1 million additional passengers each year which in turn will support 800 jobs at Belfast International Airport.

However, Mr O’Leary also said the Brexit decision could cost Northern Ireland further investment.

He hinted that Ryanair’s operations at the struggling City of Derry Airport (CoDA) are likely to be further scaled back following the low cost airline’s decision to axe its flights to London Stansted and its summer Faro services from next March.

In Belfast today for the launch of Ryanair’s summer 2017 schedule, Mr O’Leary took yet another opportunity to criticise the Northern Ireland Executive for failing to act on the issue of Airport Passenger Duty - the tax charged on every air passenger departing from a UK airport.

He said if the Executive had scrapped APD instead of giving CoDA £7 million of financial support then Ryanair would not be planning to remove flights from CoDA next year and could have potentially doubled the number of passengers flying with Ryanair to the North.

Mr O’Leary also castigated the local Executive for the £9 million package it agreed with the American airline United to safeguard the Belfast to New York route. United had threatened to axe the only direct air service between Northern Ireland and the United States during the summer until the Executive stepped in.

According to Mr O’Leary the financial bail outs to both the CoDA and United could have been better spent scrapping APD.

He said the fact two million passengers from Northern Ireland chose to travel to Dublin to fly from an airport in the Republic - where there is no equivalent APD - underlined his case.

During his visit to Belfast he also caught up with local business leaders at the Confederation of British Industry’s annual lunch at Titanic Belfast where he predicted that any hopes of positive UK trade deals are likely to fare as well as the ill-fated ship that sailed from Belfast.