Michael ‘Kell’ Ryan, brother of Ryanair founder, dies in England

Younger sibling of Tony Ryan worked for Aer Lingus before joining low-cost airline

Michael “Kell” Ryan: retired from Ryanair in 2004, then worked in consultancy and public speaking

Michael “Kell” Ryan: retired from Ryanair in 2004, then worked in consultancy and public speaking

 

The death has occurred of Michael “Kell” Ryan, brother of aviation pioneer Tony Ryan.

Mr Ryan (76) died suddenly in recent days in Cambridge, in southeast England, where he had been living for several years.

Younger brother of the Ryanair and Guinness Peat Aviation founder Tony, Mr Ryan built his career in the aviation sector. He initially worked for Aer Lingus, whose Heathrow operation he helped oversee, before his brother invited him to join Ryanair in 1986, a year after its launch.

He worked in senior management roles in a number of areas, including sales and marketing, at Ryanair, until he retired from the airline in 2004.

Since then he had worked in consultancy and public speaking. He was on the board of visitors of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, US.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.