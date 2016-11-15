Miami nice: Aer Lingus announces new Florida service

Aer Lingus has confirmed the addition of a new North American route with thrice-weekly flights to Miami, Florida, beginning next year.

The airline said the new route would operate three times per week from Dublin starting September. This is the 13th transatlantic route operated by Aer Lingus, which is now owned by IAG.

Aer Lingus is also adding extra flights on existing routes from Dublin to Los Angeles, Chicago and Orlando.

The Dublin to Los Angeles service will operate daily during peak summer months, with the Chicago route increasing to twice daily and the Orlando route increasing to four times weekly.

Two new European routes are also to commence as part of the airline’s summer schedule with flights to Porto in Portugal and Split in Croatia.

The expansion was welcomed by Tourism Ireland, whose chief executive Niall Gibbons said it would help boost visitor numbers from the US.

“As an island, the importance of convenient, direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated – they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism,” he said.