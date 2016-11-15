Miami nice: Aer Lingus announces new Florida service

Airline increasing services on three other US routes and adding two new European cities

Charlie Taylor

The Dublin to Los Angeles service will operate daily during peak summer months, with the Chicago route increasing to twice daily and the Orlando route increasing to four times weekly

The Dublin to Los Angeles service will operate daily during peak summer months, with the Chicago route increasing to twice daily and the Orlando route increasing to four times weekly

 

Aer Lingus has confirmed the addition of a new North American route with thrice-weekly flights to Miami, Florida, beginning next year.

The airline said the new route would operate three times per week from Dublin starting September. This is the 13th transatlantic route operated by Aer Lingus, which is now owned by IAG.

Aer Lingus is also adding extra flights on existing routes from Dublin to Los Angeles, Chicago and Orlando.

The Dublin to Los Angeles service will operate daily during peak summer months, with the Chicago route increasing to twice daily and the Orlando route increasing to four times weekly.

Two new European routes are also to commence as part of the airline’s summer schedule with flights to Porto in Portugal and Split in Croatia.

The expansion was welcomed by Tourism Ireland, whose chief executive Niall Gibbons said it would help boost visitor numbers from the US.

“As an island, the importance of convenient, direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated – they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism,” he said.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.