Metro North works will not start before 2021, says NTA

Network from city centre to airport and on to Swords unlikely to be in place before 2026

Ciarán D'Arcy

Computer-generated image of what Metro North arriving at Swords station might look like

Computer-generated image of what Metro North arriving at Swords station might look like

 

The National Transport Authority has poured cold water over the possible fast-tracking of the Metro North project, with a leading official saying construction cannot commence before 2021.

Addressing the seminar Fingal on Track: Preparing for Metro North, in Swords on Monday, the NTA’s deputy chief executive, Hugh Creegan, said months may be shaved off during the construction phase, but that work cannot be brought forward by a number of years as had been mooted recently.

Plans to build a light-rail link from Dublin city centre to the airport and on to Swords had been at an advanced stage prior to the economic crash, when they were put on hold, but the €2.5 billion project was officially revived as part of the last government’s 2015 capital programme.

Asked about the potential to have the 17km line in place before the notional deadline of 2026-2027, Mr Creegan said: “We may be able to shave some months off it as we go along, but I don’t want to promise that we can shave years off it. I don’t believe that’s possible.”

Despite misgivings over fast-tracking the proposals, Mr Creegan repeatedly expressed full support on behalf of himself and his organisation for a project he described as the “only solution” to decreasing traffic congestion approaching the capital.

“We looked in the past at alternatives to it and we confirmed that the Metro North project is the only right, long-term solution that will relieve congestion along the [airport to city centre] corridor. Without it, we’re going to suffer increasing congestion along that corridor,” he said.

Frustration among locals

Politicians present at the meeting articulated a sense of frustration among locals about the drawn-out process, with multiple speakers from the floor advocating for an expedited Metro North timeline.

Chief among them was local Fianna Fáil TD Darragh O’Brien, who referenced the Luas Cross City link-up, saying that “the only transport project that has been delivered in the last six or seven years has effectively benefited the southside of Dublin”.

Should the project get the go-ahead from Government, as is expected later this year, it will move into the public consultation phase in 2018, followed by an application for procurement orders in 2019 ahead of the start of works in 2021.

Revamped proposals for Metro North unveiled last year cut the size of trams from 90m to 60m, but allowed for more frequent services. Some stations from the original scheme were omitted entirely, with others moved overground or underground to achieve efficiencies and cost savings.

Journey times of 19 minutes between Dublin Airport and the city centre are expected once Metro North is completed, with more than 30 million people projected to use the service annually.

Councillors who attended the seminar also asked questions about the possibility of resurrecting the Metro West project and adding spurs to Metro North that would reach further into the north of the county, both of which were rejected out of hand.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.