Loughview Leisure reveals €23m hotel investment project

Antrim-based Loughview Leisure Group, which is part of property developer Paddy Kearney’s portfolio, has confirmed details of a £20 million (€23 million) investment programme.

The group ,which employs 250 people, has redeveloped and is also expanding some of its existing hotels and has also opened its first children’s play centre in Carrickfergus.

Loughview, whose investment programme is being supported by Ulster Bank, plans to create 40 additional jobs across its hotel and entertainment businesses.

55 new bedrooms

As part of its latest investment project it will add 55 new bedrooms to the Ten Square hotel in Belfast and fully re-open the Chimney Corner hotel in Newtownabbey after a major refurbishment.

Christopher Kearney, Loughview finance director, said: “We are very pleased to be completing such significant projects which will enhance our guests’ experience and help ensure that the hotels are at the forefront of Northern Ireland’s visitor offering”.