London City Airport chief says UK government keen to ease Brexit impact on Republic

Declan Collier, London City Airport’s Irish chief executive, says that the UK government is keen to mitigate Brexit’s impact on relations with the Republic.

Speaking in Dublin on Wednesday, Mr Collier said that, on the evidence of his dealings with Westminster, the British government is “acutely aware” of Brexit’s implications for the Republic.

“They do not wish to see change in the relationship, changes in the common travel area or a hard border,” he said.

Mr Collier, a former chief executive of Dublin Airport’s owner, the DAA, stressed that while he was on the record as a “remainer” stressed that people have to accept that Brexit is going to happen and that it is going to be hard.

“We are going to have to get on with it,” he said. “But the UK is not going to disappear, London is not going to disappear and the financial sector is not going to disappear.”

He argued that the aviation industry is going to become more important as the UK seeks to build relationships beyond Europe and pointed out that the British government recognises this.

London City Airport is a key base for Irish airline Cityjet. Around 500,000 people flew between there and Dublin last year.