Laptop ban: airline tells bored passengers to ‘analyse life’

Royal Jordanian Airlines pokes fun at Donald Trump’s ban on electronic devices

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Colin Gleeson

Airline passengers travelling to the US and UK from a number of countries have been barred from carrying large electronic devices

Royal Jordanian Airlines has reacted to US president Donald Trump’s electronic device ban on flights by issuing a series of novel suggestions to passengers for how to pass the time.

Airline passengers travelling to the US and UK from a number of Middle Eastern and north African countries have been barred from carrying large electronic devices into the main cabin under new counter-terrorism measures.

The measure will affect flights departing from 10 airports in eight countries: Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Egypt and Morocco.

The UK followed suit, saying it too would immediately impose similar device restrictions, but it added flights from Tunisia and Lebanon to its list, and excluded those from the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar.

Restless passengers on Royal Jordanian Airlines can however avail of a list compiled by the airline of “12 things to do on a 12-hour flight with no laptop or tablet”.

There are a number of mainstream suggestions such as “read a book”, “enjoy a light snack”, or “shop til you drop from the onboard duty free”.

However, the airline also invites passengers to “appreciate the miracle of flight”, or “meditate” as they while away the time.

Any passengers still twiddling thumbs can “analyse the meaning of life” or “engage in primitive dialogue from the pre-internet era” with fellow travellers.

Slightly more controversially, the airline also says passengers could “reclaim territory on an armrest” or spend the flight “thinking of reasons why you don’t have a laptop or tablet with you”.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

