KLM to double flights on Dublin-Amsterdam route

Airline hoping to lure passengers seeking to travel further afield

Barry O'Halloran

Jean-Marc Janaillac, CEO of Air France-KLM: the airline serves three Irish airports – Dublin, Belfast and Cork. Photograph: Eric Piermont/AFP/Getty Images

KLM plans to double flights on its proposed Dublin-Amsterdam service ahead of its launch at the end of the month.

The carrier recently announced that it will launch twice daily flights between the Republic’s capital and Amsterdam Schiphol from October 30th.

KLM confirmed on Monday that it will increase this to four times a day from March 26th, 2017, the beginning of next year’s summer schedule.

It will use Embraer 190 craft, which carry up to 100 passengers on all flights between Dublin and Amsterdam.

The airline is hoping to lure passengers seeking to travel further afield by timing its Dublin service to connect with long-haul services from Schiphol.

The Amsterdam airport is Europe’s second biggest hub after Heathrow in London. KLM said its Dublin flights can connect to 150 long-haul routes.

Warner Rootliep, general manager Air France-KLM, UK and Ireland, said there was growing Irish demand for destinations in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

“We know that the service we will provide out of Dublin will perfectly answer the needs of Ireland’s capital and demonstrates our commitment to the Irish market,” he said.

Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport’s managing director, welcomed the announcement. “These additional flights will provide extra choice and convenience for both business and leisure passengers travelling to the Netherlands or connecting at KLM’s Schiphol hub,” he said.

KLM is part of Air France-KLM. The airline serves three Irish airports – Dublin, Belfast and Cork – as well as a number of British cities.

