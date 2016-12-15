Kerry-Dublin train delayed after apparently drunk man became abusive

The morning train from Kerry to Dublin is delayed after an apparently drunk man became abusive to the train driver and fellow travellers.

The train from Casement’s station Tralee to Heuston Dublin left Tralee at 7.05am. A man on board reportedly became abusive to other passengers, as well as to the train driver, when the train made its scheduled stop in Killarney 20 minutes after leaving Tralee.

The man, who is from North Kerry and in his late 40s, and who became increasingly loud, was asked to leave the train.

Iarnród Éireann 07:05hrs Tralee/Heuston was delayed by 25mins due to anti-social behaviour on-board, expect knock-on delays at intermediate stations. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) December 15, 2016

Gardaí were called after he refused.

The train was delayed for 25 minutes as a result.

Iarnród Eireann spokesman Barry Kenny apologised for the delay. The man had to be removed by gardaí after he would not leave of his own accord, Mr Kenny said.

Sgt Dermot O’Connell from Killarney said gardaí had responded to the incident, the man had been removed, but was not under arrest and was not in custody.

Gardaí would await complaints before proceeding further.

Meanwhile, a man who was arrested on Thursday while boarding a train in Killarney with a stolen bicycle, is being questioned in relation to a number of matters, gardaí confirmed.