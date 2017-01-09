Jaguar Land Rover sells record 583,000 cars in 2016

Indian-owned firm continues its rapid expansion as sales grow 20%

Jaguar Land Rover has invested heavily in new models and expanded production with plants in China and Brazil

Jaguar Land Rover has invested heavily in new models and expanded production with plants in China and Brazil

 

Britain’s biggest carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover, sold a record 583,312 cars last year as the Indian-owned firm continues its rapid expansion with the aim of building 1 million vehicles a year at the turn of the decade.

Sales were up 20 per cent from the previous year, although sales growth slowed to 12 per cent year-on-year in December, the carmaker said.

The automaker, which spent years in the doldrums before being bought by India’s Tata in 2008, has since invested heavily in new models and expanded production with plants in China and Brazil and construction of a new site in Slovakia under way.

Sales of luxury Jaguar models rose 77 per cent to 148,730 units in 2016 due to strong demand for a range of new high-end products including the F-PACE, the brand’s first off-roader which was launched last year.

Europe was the carmaker’s biggest overall market, accounting for almost a quarter of total demand.

The firm said its line-up would continue to expand but it has warned about the negative impact any tariffs on its business imposed as part of a Brexit deal could have if Britain were to lose unfettered access to the single market.

Its annual profit could be cut by £1 billion by 2020 if Britain returned to World Trade Organisation rules for trade with the continent, two sources told Reuters last year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.