Irish still in love with Airbnb despite efforts to tax rental income

Despite the possiblity of losing as much as half of all their gains on income tax, property owners around the country are listing their rooms and homes on Airbnb in ever greater numbers in the hope of generating some extra funds.

Listings on the property sharing portal soared by 66 per cent in Ireland in the 12 months to August 2016, figures provided by Airbnb show, as homeowners, undaunted by ongoing efforts to claw back tax on rental income earned through the site, sought to earn an extra income. Travellers to Ireland seeking their accomodation on Airbnb also rocketed, up by 136 per cent in the year, while the number of Irish travellers staying in an Airbnb rental abroad also soared, up by 107 per cent in the year.

A report from Airbnb last December suggested that the typical Airbnb host in Ireland earns € 2,600 per year, renting out space in their home for about 40 nights per year. According to Airbnb, hosts use more than half of their Airbnb income to pay for regular household expenses, including rent and mortgage, with savings and holidays also mentioned - but income tax didn’t feature.

The tax issue

Indeed there still appears to be some confusion as to whether or not income earned through portals such as Airbnb should be liable to rental income.

Last year, there was uproar among users of the portal when the Revenue Commissioners issued a guidance declaring that letting out your property via Airbnb was not a one-way route to a tax-free windfall. Rather, those letting a room or a property on the site would in fact be liable to income tax - plus the universal services charge and PRSI - at their marginal rate, after deduction of allowable expenses. This means that some letters are subject to tax of as much as 55 per cent on their Airbnb gains, once expenses for cleaning etc, are deducted.

It had previously thought Airbnb would qualify for the rent-a-room scheme, which allows homeowners to earn € 12,000 completely tax free by letting out a room in their home. However, the distinction was made between “permanent” lets - ie to students or long-term tenants - and temporary short-term lets, such as those organised via Airbnb.

“The provision of guest accommodation has never qualified for relief under the rent a room scheme,” Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has said.

But the issue didn’t end there. Accountancy firm EY has since rowed in to assert that in its view, “ rent-a-room relief should be available to Airbnb Ireland’s hosts”.

However, it’s now understood that MrNoonan plans to take steps to prevent Airbnb hosts claiming rent-a room tax relief in the forthcoming budget, amid fears that it’s exacerbating the current rental crisis.

“One of the reasons, but only one, that the amount of rental accommodation in Dublin has been reduced is that quite a number of rooms that were traditionally rented, maybe for students, have become Airbnb rooms, so there is a transfer from the rental market to the tourist industry.The numbers are beginning to stack up,” he said when speaking before the Committee on Budgetary Oversight last week, adding that it is something the committee could look at.

Internationally, countries have taken a different approach to the AIrbnb phenomenon. In the UK, property owners will be able to earn up to £1,000 from websites such as Airbnb and Ebay without incurring any tax liability, from April 2017.