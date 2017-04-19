Irish lessor had 1,541 aircraft on its books at the end of March

Irish aircraft leasing giant, Aercap, signed $7.2 billion worth of transactions in the first three months of the year.

Aercap signed lease agreements for 69 craft, bought a further 11 and sold 25 planes during the three-month period.

The New York-listed company said that it signed financing transactions for $7.2 billion during the quarter, more than the $4.6 billion it signed in 2016.

As of the end of March, Aercap had 1,541 craft on its books, that is, owned, managed on behalf of one of its clients or on order from manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus.

Aercap says that is serves about 200 customers in 80 countries, they include Aer Lingus, Etihad, Emirates and Qatar Airways, Qantas and Singapore Airlines.