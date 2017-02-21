Irish hotels see good start to the year as revenues rise

Irish hotels have reported a positive start to 2017 with revenue per available room – “revpar” – rising 9.5 per cent in January.

New data from analytics firm STR Global show Irish hotels saw occupancies increase 3.7 per cent last month with average daily rates surging 5.7 per cent.

This was the strongest reading in Ireland since September last and marks an improvement of 3.1 percentage points on the fourth-quarter average of 6.4 per cent.

Dublin hotels reported revpar increase of 9.2 per cent year-on-year to €72.68, while regional revpar rose 7.5 per cent to €45.88.

In a note to investors, Goodbody said that while January is not a critical month for the sector, the data was good news for the Irish hotel market and for the listed group, Dalata.

Goodbody forecasts an 8 per cent rise in Dublin revpar growth and a 3 per cent increase in regional growth for 2017. Davy forecasts 10.3 per cent and 8 per cent growth respectively.