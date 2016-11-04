Irish Aviation Authority closer to launch of global tracking system

Safety watchdog the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) is a step closer to launching a global aircraft tracking system that it is developing with satellite specialist Iridium and a group of other air-traffic regulators.

The IAA’s station at Ballygireen, Co Clare, will operate the satellite-based control and emergency system called Alert for aircraft flying over oceans or remote regions where radar cannot detect them.

Following recent tests, the system’s developer Aireon and the IAA confirmed that the authority’s equipment was ready to receive and process the data from the satellites that would be used to pinpoint aircraft locations.

Aireon and the authority described the result as a “major step” towards deploying the system, which will use information from more than 60 satellites which are due for launch next year.

Peter Kearney, the IAA’s director of air-traffic management operations, said that both the authority’s and Aireon’s engineering teams had “worked around the clock” to ensure that Ballygireen’s systems were ready.

Aviation bodies

“Aireon Alert will offer precisely the kind of service being sought by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, International Air Transport Association, airlines and other aviation bodies to help locate missing aircraft as fast as possible.”

The satellites will provide almost instant and precise information on the location of aircraft flying in remote areas with no infrastructure, such as the north Atlantic.

Currently crew piloting craft in these areas give their position by radio to air navigation authorities, but there is no “visual” or radar contact confirming this information or giving precise locations.

Alert will be free to all carriers and Aireon will charge airlines for other elements of the service.

The IAA is a 6 per cent shareholder in the company. Iridium is the biggest stakeholder, while the other backers are the Canadian, Danish and Italian air-traffic control authorities.