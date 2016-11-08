Irish airports with pre-clearance for US face competition

Washington considering opening pre-clearance facilities in Scotland and mainland Europe

Barry O'Halloran

Dublin was Europe’s fastest growing category one airport – those handling 25 million-plus passengers – in the three months ended September 30th

Dublin was Europe’s fastest growing category one airport – those handling 25 million-plus passengers – in the three months ended September 30th

 

Dublin’s and Shannon’s status as the only EU airports with US pre-clearance is under threat as Washington is considering opening similar facilities in Scotland and mainland Europe.

Pre-clearance allows travellers to go through US customs and immigration checks before flying there so they are treated as domestic passengers when they land, ensuring their quick exit from the airport in which they land.

US authorities favour it because it allows them to prevent “high-risk passengers” from boarding aircraft to the country in the first place.

Dublin and Shannon are the only EU airports with pre-clearance and both use it as a selling point to attract business. However, three other European destinations feature on a list of 11 where the US department of homeland security is considering opening the facility.

The department named Edinburgh airport in Scotland, Reykjavik in Iceland and Rome-Fuimicino and Milan-Malpensa in Italy as possible new sites for pre-clearance in a statement that also includes seven airports in Japan and south and central America.

Extra business

Dublin Airport now attracts around one million passengers a year who use it to connect to flights between Europe and the US, many of whom fly Aer Lingus. Pre-clearance is seen as one of the elements in attracting this business.

The service also allows Shannon to attract extra business, including a BA service from London that stops at the midwestern airport. A number of observers suggested that the two Irish destinations could suffer if Washington decides to locate pre-clearance facilities elsewhere in Europe.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune pointed out that US authorities have already agreed to open pre-clearance at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport. “Right now it is a distinct competitive advantage for Shannon and Dublin, but this may change if the US has pre-clearance in the UK and Sweden as well.”

Other advantages

A Dublin Airport source indicated that it was not unduly worried by the development as its management believes that it has other advantages. Its owner DAA reported this year that it ranks as Europe’s fifth largest transatlantic gateway.

Meanwhile, independent figures show that Dublin was Europe’s fastest growing category one airport – those handling 25 million-plus passengers – in the three months ended September 30th.

Airports Council International Europe said on Monday that passenger numbers in Dublin grew 9.7 per cent in the third quarter of the year, and by almost 11 per cent in September, putting it ahead of Barcelona, Copenhagen and Amsterdam.

The council’s director general, Olivier Jankovec, said low-cost airlines such as Ryanair drove the growth at Europe’s airports during the period.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.