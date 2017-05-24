Inside Business Podcast: ‘We are fighting mad against AirBnB’

In the early 1990s John Fitzpatrick went to New York to run a new hotel owned by his father. Today, Fitzpatrick is one of New York hospitality’s most well-known names, and a haven for Irish visitors to the city.

Inside Business Podcast

In the 25 years in between he has seen many ups and downs in the trade, from the post-9/11 downturn to monthly Celtic Tiger-era shopping trips by the wealthy Irish, and the advent of AirBnB.

On The Irish Times Inside Business podcast this week, John tells Ciarán Hancock about his quarter-century in New York.