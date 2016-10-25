Inis Mór ferry service to continue to November

The threatened cut to the sole ferry service between the largest Aran island of Inis Mór and Connemara has received a temporary reprieve until November 21st.

However, Island Ferries Teo says it will withdraw the service completely during the winter months until March 17th unless there is “an amicable resolution” with the Government and Galway County Council.

The company said it would cut the service from November 2nd due to Galway County Council’s insistence on charging a passenger levy to pay for the redeveloped harbour on Inis Mór.

Last December, the ferry company, which says it has no problem with paying harbour dues, lost a Supreme Court appeal over the passenger levy issue.

The company says it is allowing extra time for negotiations, but called on the Government and local authority to “urgently arrange a joint meeting between all relevant stakeholders”.

The meeting should include its representatives along with Connemara councillors and representatives of the island co-op to “ensure open dialogue and transparency”, it said.

Co-op manager Cathy Ní­ Ghoill said this was not the first time the service has faced a threat but that islanders were very upset, as there is still uncertainty over the future of the air service also.

Winter ferry services to the islands of Inis Meáin and Inis Oírr are not affected by the action.

“Island Ferries has been giving a brilliant service with good vessels, and it has been one of the reasons that people have moved back to the island,”she said.