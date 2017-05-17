ICG to sell New Zealand-based ferry for €45m

Ferries operator reports 4% increase in revenues ahead of annual general meeting

Joe Brennan

Eamonn Rothwell, managing director, at the Irish Continental Group. Photograph: Eric Luke / THE IRISH TIMES

Irish Continental Group (ICG) revealed on Wednesday it has agreed to sell a €45 million sale of a passenger ferry to a New Zealand company, KiwiRail, as the Irish group reported that its revenues for the first four months for the year grew 4 per cent.

The Kaitaki ferry, built in 1995 and previously operated under names including the Isle of Innisfree and Pride of Cherbourg, has been on charter outside ICG since 2002, most recently to KiwiRail.

The disclosure came in a trading update issued by ICG ahead of its annual general meeting in Dublin.

Consolidated group revenue for the first four months of the year came to €95.1 million, up 4 per cent on the year, while net debt fell to €24.5 million from €37.9 million at the end of 2016.

For the year to May 13th, ICG’s Irish Ferries carried 103,200 cars, a decrease of 0.7 per cent on the same period last year, while roll-on, roll-off freight volumes fell by 1.7 per cent and container volumes rose by 4.5 per cent.

