ICG says tourism bookings recover after Brexit wobble

Irish Continental Group said the Brexit vote had a brief impact on tourism bookings, but they have since recovered, as the ferry operator reported a 19.6 per cent increase in earnings for the first half.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to €30.5 million from €25.5 million for the same period last year as car carried on its ships increased 5.5 per cent and roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) freight volumes gained 5.6 per cent.

Container volumes shipped during the period rose 7.4 per cent, it said.

“Tourism carryings over the key summer months were broadly in line with expectation though the continuing sterling weakness since the end of June has resulted in lower euro equivalent tourism yields,” John B McGuckian, ICG’s chairman said.

“The UK Referendum result has, to date, had very little impact on RoRo freight volumes which remain strong. Notwithstanding the impact of weaker sterling ICG is well placed to benefit from the underlying growth trends in both car and freight volume,” he said.

ICG will pay out 3.82 cent dividend for the first half, up 5 per cent on its last interim dividend.

Net debt at the group fell 57 per cent from the end of December to €18.9 million, it said.