ICG extends charter of high speed Westpac Express

Irish Ferries owner had initially chartered ship to US company last June

ICG, the owner of Irish Ferries (above) has extended Westpac Express charter. File photograph: Eric Luke/Irish Times

The ferry company Irish Continental Group (ICG) has announced its charter of the high-speed craft Westpac Express to Sealift has been fixed for a further period of 12 months to October 2017.

The purchase of the boat, from Bali Westpac, was announced in April, with a price tag of more than $13 million.

The Irish Ferries owner took delivery of the craft on June 1st, and had delivered it onward to Sealift, who had chartered the vessel to US government organisation Military Sealift Command.

The initial arrangement had been fixed for four-month period until September 30th, with an option to be extended to almost five years.

Built in 2001, the vessel has a passenger capacity of 900 and can carry up to 182 cars.

