IAA sees air traffic handled increase by 3% in March

Aviation authority says Dublin Airport showed biggest increase year on year

Ciara O'Brien

The Air Traffic Control Centre at Dublin Airport. Photograph: John Cogill/Bloomberg

The volume of air traffic through Irish airspace rose 3 per cent in March, the Irish Aviation Authority said, with international arrivals and departures for the country’s three main airports increasing more than 2 per cent.

Flights between Europe and the US passing through Irish airspace rose by 5.6 per cent, compared to the same month a year earlier. Overflight traffic - that which does not land in Ireland - increased marginally by 0.1 per cent to 26,720.

Dublin Airport saw the biggest rise compared with March 2016, growing 2.9 per cent with an average of 534 daily commercial movements, while Shannon Airport saw a 2.8 per cent rise with an average of 46 commercial daily movements. Cork traffic declined 6.2 per cent.

“Ireland’s air traffic performance for last month is consistent with the rest of Europe,” said Eamonn Brennan, chief executive of the IAA. “Preliminary data for March reported by European Civil Aviation Conference area indicates that average daily flights for all of Europe were up 4.3 per cent on March 2016. At the same time, Ireland plays a central role in North Atlantic service provision as we are the gateway between Europe and North America. The 5.6 per cent growth in North Atlantic Communications flights during March is quite encouraging.”

The ECAC is predicting a 2.5 per cent increase in flight movements for the year.

