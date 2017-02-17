Hanjin Shipping declared bakrupt by South Korean court

A South Korean court declared Hanjin Shipping bankrupt on Friday, after ruling earlier this month that the firm’s liquidation value would be worth more than its value as a going concern.

Hanjin Shipping, which had been the world’s seventh-largest container shipper, applied for court receivership in late August after its creditor banks halted further support.

The Seoul Central District Court said in a statement it has chosen a bankruptcy administrator, and claims by creditors are due by May.

The first meeting of creditors will be held on June 1st.

“The court will, through the bankruptcy process, make efforts so the maximum of debt repayment will be conducted in a way that is fair and balanced to the creditors,” it said.

The court on February 2nd said it had decided to end the receivership process in favor of a bankruptcy.

Reuters