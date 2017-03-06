Greyhound stadium management company posts €53,575 loss

The management company behind Harold’s Cross Greyhound Stadium, which closed last month, posted a €53,575 loss in 2015.

However, the shortfall for Dublin Greyhound and Sports Association Limited was down from €131,145 for the previous year, according to a filing posted with the Companies Registration Office.

Tote sales at the greyhound track amounted to just over €2 million, while total prize money paid out came to €440,166, of which €343,500 was funded by the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB).

The Harold’s Cross stadium was closed in the middle of February as IGB decided to concentrate Dublin racing activities in Shelbourne Park. The organisation is currently saddled with €20 million of debts, stemming from the 2011 building of the Limerick Greyhound Stadium, and has decided that the best course of action is to sell Harold’s Cross.

Separate figures filed for Shelbourne Greyhound Stadium Limited show it generated €4.3 million of tote sales in 2015. The company posted a €174,997 profit for the year, up from €97,816 for 2016.