Government to consider private sector option for Dublin Airport’s terminal three

The Minister for Transport Shane Ross wants experts to weigh the pros and cons of allowing private sector player to build and run a third terminal at Dublin Airport.

Mr Ross’s department plans to hire consultants to carry out a study of likely demand at the Republic’s three State-owned airports, Cork, Dublin and Shannon, up to 2050.

A invitation for bids to carry out the study says it should recommend when a third terminal should be built at Dublin Airport, which is run by State company, DAA.

The notice also states that bidders will be asked to “assess the relative advantages and disadvantages of the funding and operation of terminal three by the existing airport operator in comparison to being operated on an independent basis”.

A report earlier this year by economists Indecon suggested that one way of boosting competition at Irish aiports would be to allow an independent operator rather than DAA to run a third terminal at Dublin. Mr Ross recently announced this review.

Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary, told a Fine Gael gathering, which included several cabinet ministers, that his airline should be allowed develop and run the third terminal.

Speculation has been growing that Dublin would need a third terminal as it became clear that passenger numbers at the airport were poised to break the 25 million record set last year.

The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport issued the tender notice seeking bids from consultants to carry out the review late on Friday.