Going the extra mile: Dun Laoghaire gets six new car-sharing bases

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and car-sharing firm GoCar have jointly launched six new on-street bases for car pooling amid a pick-up in demand for the service.

The GoCar service allows users hire a car for as little as one hour at an hourly rate that includes fuel, tax, insurance, and maintenance.

The service can be relatively cost-effective way to do the school run, the weekly shopping or other short trips.

With the aid of the council, GoCar has established six on-street in Dundrum public car park beside the Town Centre, Cabinteely Village, Blackrock Dart Station, Carmanhall Road in Sandyford, and Crofton Road and Haddington Terrace in Dun Laoghaire.

The move comes in response to the success of the car sharing initiative with Dublin City Council, which has seen increased demand from local residents and businesses since GoCar was launched in 2008.

The council said the new locations offer convenient connections with DART and Luas stations, as well as the Dundrum Town Centre.

“This initiative provides choice as it offers an alternative sustainable travel mode to users to help them get around the county and the initiative has the potential to reduce traffic congestion and to lower car ownership levels,” Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council chairman Cormac Devlin said.

GoCar’s managing director Colm Brady said the company was planning to double the number of vehicles available in 2017 and that it hoped the move would see more local authorities providing on-street parking permits for car-sharing.

The company has recently begun adding electric vehicles to its fleet and many believe car-sharing services could be instrumental in promoting cleaner motoring.

Hyundai’s Irish operation recently finalised deal with the firm that lets buyers of its new electric Ioniq model use GoCar vehicles at a significant discount when they need to complete a longer trip.