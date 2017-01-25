Former GECAS chief Norman Liu joins UCD business school

New adjunct professor will work on masters in aviation finance

Updated: 25 minutes ago

At the launch of Europe’s first Masters in Aviation Finance at UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School were Mr Norm Liu CEO of GECAS and Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, Dean of UCD business.

Former General Electric Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) chairman and chief executive, Norman Liu, is joining the faculty at UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Mr Liu has been appointed adjunct professor at the UCD school, where he will work on its masters in aviation finance programme. GECAS was one of six companies that aided the university in developing the course.

He stepped down as chief executive of GECAS a year ago, handing over to Alec Burger, but remained as chairman for a period after that. The General Electric subsidiary owns $42 billion worth of aircraft, which it leases to more than 150 airlines.

The company employs about 250 people in the Republic, most of them at its main centre of operations at Shannon.

Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, dean of UCD business welcomed Mr Liu’s appointment.

“The participation by Norm Liu in the MSc Aviation Finance will assist UCD develop the talent the industry will need to sustain and expand long-term growth,” he said.

