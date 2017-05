Ford to replace CEO Mark Fields with James Hackett

Ford Motor Company chief executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.

James Hackett, head of Ford Smart Mobility, will become its new CEO and an announcement could come as early as Monday morning, Forbes reported.

The shake-up is a result of Executive Chairman Bill Ford and the rest of the board losing confidence in Fields’ leadership, Forbes reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ford will also replace group vice president of communications, Ray Day, with Mark Truby, vice president of communications for Ford’s Asia-Pacific operations, Forbes said.

A Ford spokesman in Europe declined to comment “on speculation or rumours.”

“We are staying focused on our plan for creating value and profitable growth,” the spokesperson said.

-(Reuters)