First half profits up 7% to €1.2bn at Ryanair

Profits at low-cost airline Ryanair grew 7 per cent to € 1.17 billion in the six months to September 30, the first half of its financial year.

The Irish carrier said on Monday that it carried 64.8 million passengers in the months between March 31 and the end of September, 12 per cent more than the 58.1 million who flew with it during the same period last year.

Revenues grew 2 per cent to € 4.13 billion from € 4.04 billion, while profit after tax increased to € 1.17 billion from € 1.09 billion. Earnings per share rose 15 per cent on the back of this 92 cent from 80 cent.

Commenting on the results, chief executive, Michael O’Leary described the performance as “creditable” in light of difficult conditions, which included terror attacks, repeated air-traffic control strikes and weakened sterling.

He added that the airline responded by accelerating its “always getting better” programme of customer service improvements and lower air fares, which helped to boost traffic growth by 12 per cent to 65 million.

“This growth was spread widely across Europe as we opened 73 new routes and six new bases,” he said.

“This winter we take delivery of 31 new Boeing 737-800s and will open six more bases in Bucharest, Bournemouth, Hamburg, Nuremberg, Prague and Vilnius.”

The airline expects sterling to remain weak and growth in the UK, one of its biggest markets, as uncertainty over that country’s vote to leave the EU continues.

Mr O’Leary predicted that weaker air fares and Brexit uncertainty would dominate its second half.

He said that the airline remains “comfortable” with its forecast that it will make profits of between € 1.3 billion and € 1.35 billion in its current financial year.