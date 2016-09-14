Fears for future of Derry airport as Ryanair drops routes

Ryanair’s decision to ground its Derry to London flights from the loss-making City of Derry Airport from next March and also end its summer flights to Portugal from April could cast a shadow over the airport’s future, union leaders are warning.

The low cost airline, which is the airport’s main service operator, is also planning to reduce its flight service to Liverpool.

John Kelpie, chief executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, owners of the City of Derry Airport (CODA), said the publication of Ryanair’s summer 2017 programme indicated its decision to reduce operations from the facility.

A spokesman for Ryanair would only state that its Derry summer 2017 schedule was “yet to be finalised”.

But the airport confirmed it had been in discussions with Ryanair over its Derry operations and the airline had raised several “negative” issues with its management including sterling’s devaluation following the Brexit vote and the impact this had on the number of people travelling.

It had also warned airport management in Derry that the success of its new Belfast to Gatwick service could affect its Derry to Stansted route.

The airport loses more than £2.1 million each year – this has to be partly financed by taxpayers in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Mr Kelpie said Ryanair’s decision about its Derry operations was “extremely disappointing.: “CODA and council have been working for some time preparing the groundwork for a public service obligation route in the event that the Derry to London service was concluded.

“On receipt of notice from Ryanair that they will no longer operate the route commercially, we were able to proceed with the process of applying to operate a PSO route from the airport to a London airport. We are currently involved in discussions with the department for transport about this and remain confident that we meet the criteria.

The public service obligation, if successful, will allow us retain that important link with London and provide a route that will offer timings that are conveniently scheduled for a full working day at either destination.”