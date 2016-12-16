Fáilte Ireland announces funding of €1.6m for festivals and events
Key drivers of visitor numbers have ‘significant international appeal’
Fáilte Ireland has announced funding of over €1.6 million for 16 national festivals and events next year.
A further phase of national festivals funding will be announced by the tourism body in early 2017, which will deal largely with festivals taking place in the latter part of the year.
The tourism body said each of the events funded on Friday have demonstrated “significant international appeal”.
Fáilte Ireland head of research and evaluation Caeman Wall said festivals were key to driving tourism.
“Large festivals drive tourism activity and are vital to sustaining tourism growth by providing enough compelling reasons for overseas visitors to choose Ireland,” he said.
“Festivals play an important role in guaranteeing that we have a full menu of things for tourists to see and do and provide the backbone to the tourism calendar. Significantly, they also help to bring to life our key brands.”
Mr Caeman said festivals were also important in terms of generating employment and community engagement.
“The objective of Fáilte Ireland’s 2017 National Festivals Programme is to drive growth from key overseas markets through compelling experiences that are attractive to our target audiences and to generate additional overseas visitors across the country and across the calendar year,” he said.
The 16 approved festivals being funded by Fáilte Ireland include:
St Patrick’s festival Dublin - €1 million
Tradfest Dublin - €60,000
Dublin International Film Festival - €10,000
Dublin Dance Festival - €10,000
Cork Intl Choral Festival - €60,000
Tattersalls Horse Trials & Country Fair - €12,500
Galway International Arts Festival €275,000
Donegal Rally - €15,000
Listowel Writers Week - €25,000
Sea Sessions - €20,000
Earagail Arts Festival - €45,000
West Cork Music & Literary Festival - €60,000
Rory Gallagher Festival - €40,000
Cúirt - €12,000
Quest Adventure Races - €15,000
Ireland Bike Fest Killarney- €15,000