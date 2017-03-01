Eurotunnel enjoys ‘best year’ despite Brexit concerns

Impressive growth in car and truck shuttle traffic helped offset a 4% drop in passengers

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Eurotunnel warned last July that the Brexit-hit pound would impact earnings in 2016 and 2017, but results are better than expected.

Eurotunnel warned last July that the Brexit-hit pound would impact earnings in 2016 and 2017, but results are better than expected.

 

The boss of Channel Tunnel owner Eurotunnel has cheered 2016 as its best year ever as the group shrugged off Brexit fears and the impact of terrorist attacks to post a surge in profits.

Eurotunnel said impressive growth in car and truck shuttle traffic helped offset a 4 per cent drop in passengers on the high-speed Eurostar rail, which it said was “badly affected” by the recent terrorist attacks in Paris, Brussels and Nice.

The group saw net consolidated profit nearly triple to €200 million last year, from €75 million in 2015, as it recovered from a tough 2015 and early 2016, when services were disrupted by the Calais migrant crisis.

Underlying earnings rose 7 per cent to €514 million.

The group’s trading cheer confirms that last summer’s worries in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote were overdone.

Eurotunnel warned last July that the Brexit-hit pound would impact earnings in 2016 and 2017 amid fears the plunging pound would put Britons off travelling abroad.

But on unveiling its annual results, chairman and chief executive Jacques Gounon said: “2016 was the best year in our history.”

He added that the group had improved its earnings’ outlook for the next two years, pencilling in earnings growth to €530 million this year and €560 million in 2018.

Eurotunnel said car traffic on the passenger shuttle reached its highest level since 2000, up 2 per cent at 2.6 million in 2016, while its truck services enjoyed an “exceptional” year, with traffic up 11 per cent to a record 1.6 million.

This comes after a tough 2015 and early 2016, when Eurotunnel faced heavy disruption to its services as migrants in Calais made repeated bids to cross to Britain.

Cross-Channel coach traffic fell 8 per cent as demand was hit by the terrorist attacks, while Eurostar traffic dropped to 10 million from 10.4 million in 2015.

But Eurotunnel said Eurostar traffic recovered in the final three months of 2016 to rise by 2 per cent, helped by a record December, when it saw passenger growth of 9 per cent.

-PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.