European airlines ride out Brexit, terrorism and economic turbulence

Lufthansa reverses profit warning and Norwegian Air Shuttle has record quarter

Lufthansa stock jumped 10 per cent, the most in eight years, after the German carrier raised its full-year profit forecast, citing improved premium bookings. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Lufthansa stock jumped 10 per cent, the most in eight years, after the German carrier raised its full-year profit forecast, citing improved premium bookings. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

 

Lufthansa reversed a three-month-old profit warning and discount rival Norwegian Air Shuttle reported record quarterly earnings as European airlines show they’re weathering the effects of terrorist attacks, sluggish economies and the UK’s surprise Brexit vote.

Lufthansa stock jumped 10 per cent, the most in eight years, after the German carrier raised its full-year profit forecast, citing improved premium bookings, while Norwegian Air gained 7.7 per cent, saying it’s “doing fine” on long-haul routes.

Ryanair is trading at a one-month high after this week issuing a guidance cut said to be “mild” by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Rob Byde.

Airlines from the Mediterranean to Scandinavia have been battling excess capacity and falling fares as a spree of terrorist killings weighs on travel and Britain’s June 23rd decision to quit the European Union compounds concerns about stuttering growth.

Air France-KLM Group also rose 6 per cent Thursday, and the BI Europe Airlines Top Peers index had its strongest day since July 14th.

– Bloomberg

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.