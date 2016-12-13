Europcar Group to acquire its Irish franchisee

Europcar is buying out its Irish franchisee as the vehicle rental group pushes further into car sharing and seeks to increase the number of businesses that it directly owns and operates.

Europe’s largest car hiring company plans to announce on Tuesday that it is buying Europcar Ireland, which owns that country’s largest car-sharing programme, GoCar, for a sum in the tens of millions of euros, according to several people with knowledge of the deal.

The company is looking to spend up to € 500m on future acquisitions to buy other franchised companies, car-sharing service providers or local rivals in its existing markets, said one person familiar with its strategy. That person said the strategy is intended to bolster the group against the changes that are sweeping the industry.

The move would take Europcar further into the realm of transport services, an arena that has attracted on-demand ride-hailing groups such as Uber as well as carmakers looking to develop alternative revenues streams.

Car rental companies are facing pressure because the resale value of their vehicles is falling and demand for their services is shifting. US group Hertz warned last month that profits for the year would be lower than expected, an announcement that caused its shares to lose up to half their value in a day.

Europcar Ireland owns about 95,000 vehicles and has 19 locations across the country. It owns the lossmaking car sharing service GoCar, which has some 150 vehicles in operation.

Europcar owns car sharing programmes in Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Madrid and London, and plans to open new centres in the coming weeks.

Europcar’s shares, which were listed last June in Paris, have fallen by 21 per cent since the flotation, though they have risen since the company replaced Philippe Germond as chief executive last month with Caroline Parot, his former deputy.

Europcar plans to fund its future purchases through debt, and has the capacity to raise about € 500m of firepower based on its current profitability, one person said. It has debt equal to 0.6 times earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation, and the person said the company could end up with total leverage of 2.5 times ebitda.

Europcar last year reported € 251m in core earnings, on revenues of € 2.1bn.

While the Europcar brand operates in roughly 100 markets, the company only owns the operations in nine countries including the UK, France, Germany and Spain, with the rest franchised out. The group has not set a target for how many of its franchised operations it wants to buy.

